BILLINGS — Montana State Billings track and field coach Jonathan Woehl announced the signing of four athletes to the Yellowjackets’ program on Wednesday.
Montanans Kylee Halpin (Bozeman) and Katelyn Hamill (Butte) were joined by Ben Ralston of Boise, Idaho and Jon Rocha of Othello, Washington, as the new additions.
Halpin competed in both cross country and track and field for four years at Bozeman High School. Her personal-best marks during her prep career include times of 21:32 minutes in the 5k, 6:00 minutes in the 1,600 meters, and 2:51 minutes in the 800 meters.
Hamill participated in track and field all four of her prep years at Helena High School, and also spent three seasons on the cross-country team for the Bengals. Hamill was an all-conference and all-state performer during the 2019 season. Her personal-best marks include 13.47 seconds in the 100 meters, 27.77 seconds in the 200 meters, 1:04.11 minutes in the 400 meters, and she was a member of a 4x100-meter relay team that ran a time of 50.08 seconds.
Ralston has competed primarily in the 400 meters and relay teams in track at Cole Valley Christian School. In 2019 Ralston helped lead his school’s 4x200-meter relay team to the Idaho state title, and helped the medley relay squad to a runner-up finish at the state meet.
Rocha served as team captain at Othello High School during the 2020 season after being voted most inspirational in 2019 and rookie of the year in 2018. Among Rocha’s achievements are breaking his school’s freshman record in the 100 meters and 200 meters, and breaking the sophomore record in the 100 meters.
