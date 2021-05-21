BILLINGS — Billings' Liam Clancy and Conrad's Jarek Shepherd have signed with Montana State Billings, the Yellowjackets announced Friday.
Clancy is transferring from the University of Wyoming after three years in Laramie. The Billings Central graduate averaged 74.83 strokes per round in two rounds this spring season. He won a Class A state individual boys title as a sophomore at Central and helped the Rams earn the boys team title that season in the fall of 2015.
“MSUB has a really good and budding program, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Clancy said in a press release. “I have a few friends on the team and have grown up playing with them. Overall it is a really good fit and I am looking forward to being a part of the team.”
Shepherd is a three-time Class B all-state selection. The senior was a co-leader after the first round of the State B tournament earlier this week at Eaglerock Golf Course, and he finished third.
“I chose MSUB because I feel academically their business school and program will provide me with the best education and opportunities to be successful when I graduate,” Shepherd said in the release. “I am looking forward mostly to getting around the great group of teammates and getting to work. I feel like the GNAC is a very competitive conference that will make you work harder towards your goals to compete and win at the DII level."
