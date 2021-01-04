BILLINGS — Two more recruits have signed letters of intent to join the Montana State Billings baseball team for the 2021-22 academic year.

MSUB coach Derek Waddoups on Monday announced the signings of outfielder/first baseman James Anderson of Corvallis, Oregon, and infielder Austin Willson of Enumclaw, Washington.

Both players spent the past two seasons at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon, Washington.

