BILLINGS — The Montana State University Billings Foundation announced on Tuesday the hiring of Nick Schmidt as senior director of development.
Schmidt, who will begin his role immediately, will be responsible for planned, long-term, and annual giving for the Yellowjacket athletic department as well as assisting with donor engagement events within athletics and throughout the university.
Schmidt previously operated his own fundraising, events, and marketing consulting firm in the South Puget Sound region while also serving as an adjunct professor of sports administration and marketing in the business school at Saint Martin’s University.
From 2015-17 Schmidt served as the director of athletics at South Puget Sound Community College, where he oversaw a $200,000 budget, four varsity sports, and approximately 50 student-athletes.
Schmidt got his start in athletics serving as the director of basketball operations for Western Washington’s men’s basketball program during the 2006-07 season.
