Montana State Billings' Alyssa Etheridge is GNAC softball pitcher of the week Feb 20, 2023 5 hrs ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior Alyssa Etheridge was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's softball pitcher of the week on Monday.Etheridge earned two wins and a save in the Yellowjackets' 3-1 week at the Minot State (North Dakota) Bubble Invite. Etheridge went the distance in Saturday's 6-2 win over Minot State, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks and 11 strikeouts.She earned the save in Sunday's 6-5 win over Providence in one inning of work before allowing one run on eight hits and seven strikeouts in Sunday's 4-1 win over Bemidji State.
