LACEY, Wash. — The final contest of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball four-game series between Montana State University Billings and Saint Martin’s University was cut short Sunday afternoon at SMU Baseball Field after seven innings and the score tied 3-3.
With the game still in progress, it will be continued when the Saints visit Billings for a four-game series at Dehler Park April 17-18. The exact date and time has not been announced.
The Yellowjackets and Saints had two games scheduled for Saturday, but completed only one in the presence of intermittent rain showers, causing the start time to be pushed back more than two hours. Game two was reset for Sunday but the need for extra innings forced it to be postponed again.
The Yellowjackets (11-6, 3-4 GNAC) split Friday’s doubleheader with the Saints and fell 12-8 in game one Saturday. MSU Billings returns home to play Central Washington University in a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.