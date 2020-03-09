MSU Billings baseball

The Yellowjackets and Saints postponed their GNAC baseball game in Lacey, Wash., after the teams played to a 3-3 tie after seven innings.

 Photo courtesy MSUB athletics

LACEY, Wash. — The final contest of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball four-game series between Montana State University Billings and Saint Martin’s University was cut short Sunday afternoon at SMU Baseball Field after seven innings and the score tied 3-3.

With the game still in progress, it will be continued when the Saints visit Billings for a four-game series at Dehler Park April 17-18. The exact date and time has not been announced.

The Yellowjackets and Saints had two games scheduled for Saturday, but completed only one in the presence of intermittent rain showers, causing the start time to be pushed back more than two hours. Game two was reset for Sunday but the need for extra innings forced it to be postponed again.

The Yellowjackets (11-6, 3-4 GNAC) split Friday’s doubleheader with the Saints and fell 12-8 in game one Saturday. MSU Billings returns home to play Central Washington University in a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday. 

