BILLINGS — The Montana State University Billings cross country and track programs have signed nine athletes, including seven from Montana, MSUB announced Monday.
The signees are Nicole Axtman (Fort Benton), Jackson Bailey (Missoula Big Sky), Justin Burd (Browning), Marley Glessner (Frenchtown), Coen Guisti (Jefferson), Ryder Klein (Roundup), Joleen Pollat (Sundance, Wyoming), Carson Ullmer (Bainville) and Kait Wassum (Worland, Wyoming).
Axtman will focus on jumping at MSUB. She finished fourth in the triple jump and helped the Fort Benton girls 4x100-meter relay team place first in each of the past two Class C state track meets.
Bailey will run cross country and track for the Yellowjackets. He competed in the 200, 400, 800 and 4x400 relay at Big Sky.
Burd will be a middle distance runner and immediately compete for a men's 4x400 relay leg, MSUB cross country and track coach Jon Woehl said in a press release.
Glessner is a hurdler and sprinter who also ran relays at Frenchtown.
Guisti is a thrower who finished third at last year's State B boys shot put.
Klein specializes in javelin but will compete in all throwing events at MSUB.
Ullmer will focus on hurdles and jumps with the Yellowjackets.
Pollat is a thrower who set the Sundance shot put record with a throw of 38 feet, 5 inches.
Wassum won state titles in 100 and 200.
