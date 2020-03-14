BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings track and field and cross country teams announced the signings of five new recruits.
Koby Dolan of Billings Senior, Lizzie Wisecup of Laurel, Braden Anderson of Dillon, Hunter Mahan of Florence and Jordan Lahi of Zuni, New Mexico, signed to join the Yellowjackets in the fall.
Dolan, according to MSUB, will be the program's first hurdler since 2017. He will also compete in sprints.
Wisecup will specialize in the distance events in track and provide depth in cross country, with experience in the 800, 1,600 and relay events.
Anderson (throws, relay), won a state championship as part of Dillon's school-record setting 1,600 meter relay team.
A sprinter, Mahan established the school record in Florence in the 200 meters and was a three-time all-state selection.
Lahi is a transfer from Central Arizona College, where he specialized in the discus, shot put and hammer throw events.
