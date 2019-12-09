BILLINGS — Bruce Parker, Kelly Parsons and Bobbi Knudsen will be inducted into the Montana State University Billings Athletics Hall of Fame and Distinction during a ceremony Feb. 14, 2020 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
"We are excited to honor this year's hall of fame and distinction class, as it includes a unique and very deserving group," MSUB athletic director Krista Montague said in a school press release.
Parker, a 1979 graduate of Eastern Montana College (now MSUB), has been involved in collegiate athletics for 40 years.
He has served as the athletic director at Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College and was also the associate athletic director and sports information director at Montana State in Bozeman for nearly 24 years.
From 2008-11, Parsons was a force behind the plate for the MSUB women's softball team. She played in 190 games, and still holds the school record for runners caught stealing with 44.
Parsons was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's freshman of the year.
Knudsen played basketball for the Yellowjackets from 2010-13 and received All-American and all-conference recognition. She finished with 1,262 points and 339 assists for her career.
As a senior, Knudsen was the second-leading scorer in the GNAC and ranked second nationally with her average of 6.7 assists per game.
Parker, Parsons and Knudsen bring the total number of inductees into MSUB's Hall of Fame and Distinction to 165. The annual ceremony began in 1990.
