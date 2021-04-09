BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings athletic department has launched a new Yellowjacket Athletic Association in an effort to enhance support for the department and the 16 NCAA Division II varsity sports it offers.
The new donor organization, announced in a press release as a cooperative effort with the MSUB Foundation, replaces the previous booster club known as the “Jacketbackers” and will serve as the fundraising arm for all athletics related philanthropic gifts.
Previously, there was not a streamlined way to make charitable gifts to MSUB athletics. Each team had a booster club, a scholarship fund, or other various accounts for financial support. The Yellowjacket Athletic Association will encompass all athletic gifts including scholarships, sport-specific giving, endowments and capital projects.
Funding student-athlete scholarships will continue to be the athletic department's top priority, it stated in the release. Enhanced benefits such as special events and donor recognition will be available to those who make a charitable gift to the Yellowjacket Athletic Association.
Donors looking for information can visit www.msubsports.com/sports/yaa or contact the athletics development office at 406-896-5934.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.