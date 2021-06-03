BILLINGS — Montana State Billings on Thursday announced three finalists for its athletic director post.
The finalists are Peyton Deterding, Michael Fueling and Michael Bazemore. The finalists were unveiled in an MSUB-issued press release.
Deterding most recently served as the director of athletics at the University of Illinois Springfield, where he was in charge of the school’s 15 men’s and women’s NCAA Division II varsity sports programs. Prior to that, Deterding spent 12 years in three different roles at Illinois State University, including three years as senior associate AD for internal operations.
Fueling is a development officer for the annual fund and community relations at Linn Benton Community College in Albany, Oregon. Prior to his time at LBCC, Feuling spent 10 years as the assistant athletic director for development at fellow Great Northwest Athletic Conference school Western Oregon. Feuling was responsible for designing and managing all aspects of WOU’s yearly fundraising campaigns.
Bazemore is currently the assistant director of academic and membership affairs for the NCAA national office in Indianapolis, where he has served since October of 2018. He is a former director of compliance within MSUB’s athletic department, Bazemore spent five years on staff with the Yellowjackets in a variety of roles. Bazemore was the chief rules officer for the athletic department and compliance liaison to the NCAA and GNAC for three years. He previously spent two years as a member of the department’s media relations and game day operations staff and worked directly with departing MSUB athletic director Krista Montague.
Each candidate’s on-campus interview will include a public forum open to the campus community and Billings community members. The open sessions will take place from 2-2:45 p.m. in the Glacier Room on MSUB’s campus.
Deterding’s session will be Monday, Fueling’s will be Tuesday and Bozemore’s is Wednesday.
MSUB chancellor Dr. Stefani Hicswa, in conjunction with the athletic director search committee, is expected to make a decision in the week following the conclusion of the three on-campus interviews. The target start date for the new AD is July 1.
Montague announced her resignation as athletic director on March 30, and will complete her nine-year tenure on June 30.
