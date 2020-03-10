BILLINGS — Montana State Billings assistant men's basketball coach Bobby Howard has resigned, MSUB announced Tuesday.
Howard has accepted a job with Synergy Sports Technology, a company that uses detailed video and analytics to evaluate basketball players above the high school level. Synergy partners include the NBA and NCAA.
Howard just finished his second season with the Yellowjackets under Mick Durham. Howard served as Durham's assistant for four years at the University of Alaska.
"Bobby has been a great assistant for me for the last six years," Durham was quoted as saying in a press release. "He was a very valuable asset on the recruiting trail. He was important in establishing instant credibility with the state of Montana and has deep connections to the basketball community here which helped when recruiting (Montana) student-athletes. I hate to see him go but he has a great opportunity in front of him. I wish him the best and appreciate everything he has done for me and the two programs we have been a part of the past six years."
Howard's brother Brendan is a sophomore on the MSUB men's basketball team. Both brothers attended Great Falls High, and Bobby starred at Montana State.
“A special thanks to coach Durham for the opportunity to coach with him at MSUB and in Alaska," Howard said in a press release. "I am looking forward to a new challenge and being a fan. It was special to get to go to work and coach my brother every day. It will be something we both will look back on as an awesome experience.”
