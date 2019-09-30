BILLINGS — Montana State University Billings athletics ticket packages are available for the 2019-20 season.
General admission ticket packages are available at $100 for 25 tickets and $45 for 10 tickets. These tickets are good for admittance to any MSUB regular-season contest for all sports.
A special season-ticket basketball combo package is being offered this year, for a full slate of 30 MSUB men’s and women’s home basketball games on the schedule for the season. The cost of the basketball combo package is $200, which includes reserved and personalized seating to all 30 home games, as well as 15 general admission tickets good for any MSUB sporting event.
Single-game tickets are available for purchase at the gate of all MSUB home events. For basketball, general admission is $8 and reserved seating is $10. For volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and baseball, general admission is $5 per ticket.
For all sports, tickets for seniors (ages 65 and up), students in grades 7-12, and MSUB faculty and staff are $4. All MSUB students (with current I.D.) and all children in grades six and under are admitted to all MSUB home events free of charge.
Basketball and volleyball games are played at Alterowtiz Gym. Men’s and women’s soccer matches are played at Yellowjacket Field on the MSUB City College campus. Softball games are played at Avitus Group Stadium on the main MSUB campus. Baseball games are played at Dehler Park.
For information, call 406-657-2369 or visit the MSUB athletic department offices in the Physical Education building on the main MSUB campus.
