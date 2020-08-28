BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings athletic department will release all-decade teams from each of its current varsity sports this fall, the school announced.
Each of the 14 all-decade teams were chosen with weight given to individual athletic achievement and accolades, team achievement, academic achievement, as well as community service, according to an MSUB release. For purposes of the project, the decade is defined as the spring of 2010 through the winter of 2019. For fall and spring sports, it spans the seasons 2010 to 2019, and for basketball it includes the 2010-11 to 2019-20 seasons.
Each team will be comprised of a starting lineup, bench or reserve players, as well as an honorable mention list. Each team also has a designated captain, who is the player of the decade for their individual sport.
Once the teams have been released, a special all-decade captain’s team containing the top player from each sport will be announced. A player of the decade will be selected from the captain’s team, representing the top MSUB student-athlete of the 10-year period across all sports.
“It is important to recognize and honor our rich history, and the creation of the all-decade team will help us achieve this goal,” said MSUB director of athletics Krista Montague. “This recognition ties nicely into our celebration of being a member of the NCAA Division II association for 40 years as well. It will be fun to take a trip down memory lane, and we are looking forward to engaging our student-athlete alumni in this way.”
The schedule for the release of the all-decade teams is as follows:
Men’s soccer (the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4), women’s soccer (Sept. 7-11), men’s cross country (Sept. 14-18), women’s cross country (Sept. 21-25), volleyball (Sept. 28-Oct. 2), men’s basketball (Oct. 5-9), women’s basketball (Oct. 12-16), men’s golf (Oct. 19-23), women’s golf (Oct. 26-30), baseball (Nov. 2-6), softball (Nov. 9-13), men’s track and field (Nov. 16-20), women’s track and field (Nov. 23-27), all-decade captains team (Nov. 30-Dec. 4).
As the teams are unveiled, they can been viewed on the Yellowjackets' athletic website, msubsports.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.