Ryan Wright, left, and Aaron Sutton (right) have both accepted positions coaching in the minor leagues after three seasons at MSU Billings.

 Photo courtesy MSU Billings athletics

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings baseball coach Aaron Sutton is leaving the team after three seasons to manage the Minnesota Twins high A affiliate.

Sutton will be the manager of the Fort Myers Miracle. The Miracle compete in the Florida State League.

MSUB assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Wright is also departing. Wright will become a minor league hitting coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sutton's teams played to a record of 89-67 at MSUB, including 80-40 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Sutton earned GNAC Coach of the Year honors in 2019, after helping the Yellowjackets to their fourth regular-season title in the last five season. MSUB won its first GNAC Championships title and earned the program's first berth into the NCAA Division II West Region Championships.

