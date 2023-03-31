ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Montana State Billings baseball team dropped a pair of GNAC games by a total of three runs Friday, falling to Central Washington by scores of 9-7 and 4-3.

Payton Flynn and Bodee Wright both had two hits for the Yellowjackets, and Tyler Godfrey drove in two runs in the opener.

Central Washington led 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth when Austin Ohland hit a three-run homer to give the Wildcats a four-run cushion.

The Wildcats again got a key hit late in the nightcap when Ohland hit a two-run double, breaking a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth.

Wright hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh to get the Jackets within one, but Beau Kearsey eventually shut the door to earn the save.

Flynn hit a two-run homer in the fourth, giving him eight on the season, which is tied for the team-high with Kaden Kirshenbaum.

Jackson Betancourt was saddled with the loss despite throwing a complete-game four-hitter for the Jackets.

The Yellowjackets (11-15, 5-7) and Wildcats (10-20, 6-8) play another doubleheader on Saturday.