LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings fell to Saint Martin's 12-8 Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball.

The Saints (8-7, 3-4) outhit the Yellowjackets (11-6, 3-4) 14-10.

Rain delayed the start of what was going to be a doubleheader.

MSUB led 6-2 through 5 1/2 innings, but Saint Martin's pushed across a total of 10 runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Daniel Cipriano and Tanner Cantwell homered for the Yellowjackets. Cantwell batted 4 for 4 with three doubles and four runs batted in. 

Teammates Wyatt Setian and Tanner Parker doubled.

The Saints and Yellowjackets are scheduled to play the second game of the doubleheader, a seven-inning contest, on Sunday morning.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments