LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings fell to Saint Martin's 12-8 Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball.
The Saints (8-7, 3-4) outhit the Yellowjackets (11-6, 3-4) 14-10.
Rain delayed the start of what was going to be a doubleheader.
MSUB led 6-2 through 5 1/2 innings, but Saint Martin's pushed across a total of 10 runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
Daniel Cipriano and Tanner Cantwell homered for the Yellowjackets. Cantwell batted 4 for 4 with three doubles and four runs batted in.
Teammates Wyatt Setian and Tanner Parker doubled.
The Saints and Yellowjackets are scheduled to play the second game of the doubleheader, a seven-inning contest, on Sunday morning.
