GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Andrew Schleusner and Will Riley each hit home runs but Montana State Billings fell in its first baseball game of the 2021 season, a 7-5 loss to New Mexico Highlands.
The Yellowjackets had the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning but reliever John Slape came in to get the final out to preserve the win for NM Highlands.
Daniel Cipriano, the 2019 Great Northwest Athletic Conference MVP, had two doubles and scored two runs for MSU Billings. Sam Powers and Tanner Cantwell also had RBIs for the Jackets.
Sterling Lay took the loss on the mound for MSUB, though all three of his runs were unearned; the Jackets committed five errors in the field.
MSUB will play a doubleheader against No. 5 Colorado Mesa on Friday.
