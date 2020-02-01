SAN DIEGO — Izayah Alvarez drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning to score the winning run Saturday as Point Loma (Calif.) beat Montana State Billings 6-5 at Carroll B. Land Stadium.

Nathan Bloxham, Tanner Cantwell and Sam Powers all hit solo home runs for the Yellowjackets in the losing effort. MSU Billings topped the Sea Lions in a doubleheader Friday.

The Yellowjackets had 14 hits but left 11 runners aboard through 10 innings. Cantwell finished 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs. Bloxham and Powers also posted three-hit games with one RBI apiece.

The Yellowjackets (2-1) have nearly two weeks off before they appear in a pair of games against both Colorado State Pueblo and Sioux Falls beginning on the road February 14.

