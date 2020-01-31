SAN DIEGO — The Montana State Billings baseball team exacted some revenge Friday with a season-opening doubleheader sweep of Point Loma (Calif.).

The Yellowjackets beat the Sea Lions with wins of 9-5 and 1-0, avenging last year’s loss in the first game of the NCAA West Regional tournament.

Wyatt Setian’s three-run double down the left field line highlighted MSUB’s victory in the first game. Tanner Parker added a two-run single.

In the second game, pitchers Matthew Houlihan and Dylan Barkley combined to throw a three-hit shutout. Parker’s RBI groundout produced the game’s only run.

“I loved the energy our guys brought to the field from top to bottom today,” first-year coach Derek Waddoups said in a press release. “I was proud of how they represented MSUB.”

The Yellowjackets (2-0) play Point Loma again Saturday to close their first road trip of the season.

