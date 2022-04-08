BILLINGS — Tyler Godfrey provided some timely hitting and the Montana State Billings' baseball team extended its winning streak to five games Friday after sweeping visiting Western Oregon 8-7 and 5-4 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader at Dehler Park.
The Yellowjackets (20-16, 11-7) used late rallies in both games in beating the Wolves (19-14, 10-8).
Godfrey homered in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning to give MSUB the victory in the nightcap.
James Anderson also homered for MSUB in Game 2. Godfrey had three RBIs.
MSUB scored four times in the bottom of the ninth inning in winning the opening game.
Hayden Foltz singled in two runs to make it 7-6. Cooper Dulich was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game at 7-all.
A single by Godfrey provided the winning run in another walk-off triumph.
Godfrey also drove in three runs in Game 1. He had two hits, along with teammates Foltz and Ethan Babcock-Barrie.
Anderson had a double.
Godfrey batted 5 for 9 in the doubleheader.
Relievers Blake Rainey (1-1) and Tyler Elliott (4-0) were the winning pitchers for the Yellowjackets.
MSUB and WOU will play another doubleheader on Saturday at Dehler Park beginning at noon.
