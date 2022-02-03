BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings baseball team opens the 2022 season Friday by beginning a four-game series against Cal State Los Angeles. The series is the start of a 50-game regular season for the Yellowjackets.
MSUB looks to bounce back from the 2021 season in which they went 10-30 overall and finished fourth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference at 10-22. It was the first time the Jackets missed the postseason since 2014. The team was picked fourth in the 2022 GNAC baseball preseason coaches poll released in January.
MSUB will play its first 20 games on the road. Its home opener is scheduled for March 9 at Dehler Park against the University of Mary.
The Jackets are again guided by head coach Derek Waddoups, who begins his third season at the helm.
Matt Hape begins his fourth season on the coaching staff in 2022 and is the top assistant under Waddoups. Ryan Swan joins MSUB’s staff in his first season, along with first-year graduate assistant coach Jarrett Hunt.
The top-three teams in the GNAC standings at the end of the regular season will advance to the conference championships, with the winner of the tournament earning an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II West Region championships.
