BILLINGS — The Montana State University Billings baseball team opened its series against Colorado Christian University in historic fashion, setting a program record for most runs in a single game in the first game of a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Dehler Park

The Yellowjackets (12-18) defeated the Cougars (10-20-1) 30-6 to begin the day, with 12 MSUB players collecting an RBI in the rout. Colorado Christian battled back to earn a win in the following game, defeating the Jackets 6-2.

“Our focus recently has been putting the ball in play, and we did that in a big way today,” said Yellowjacket’s head coach Derek Waddoups. “We had so many quality at bats, everyone produced up and down the line up. Just an awesome way to win.”

MSUB knocked 10 extra-base hits in the opener, including home runs from Hayden Foltz and James Anderson. Carson Green (2), Payton Flynn (2), Jack Nehler, Foltz and Anderson all doubled and Parker Bleggi hit a triple.

Foltz finished with five RBIs and Anderson four. Six other players drove in at least two runs.