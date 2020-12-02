BILLINGS — Five players signed letters of intent to join the Montana State Billings baseball program, coach Derek Waddoups announced.
Cooper Dulich of Encinitas, California, Logan Fragomeni of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Carson Green of Kennewick, Washington, Diego Hernandez of Kuna, Idaho, and Bodee Wright of Morgan, Utah, are the Yellowjackets’ newest recruits.
Green, a middle infielder, will be available to play in the spring of 2021 after transferring from Walla Walla Community College. Green, a junior, hit .538 with two home runs and nine RBIs before the 2020 campaign was canceled after just eight games due to COVID-19.
Hernandez will also join MSUB this spring. He was named the South Idaho Conference player of the year as a junior in 2019 at Kuna High School. He hit .467 with 33 RBIs. On the mound, he carried a 7-2 record with a 2.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts.
Dulich is a shortstop from La Costa Canyon High School. Fragomeni is a pitcher and also has experience catching, as a corner infielder, and in the outfield at Wayzata High School.
Wright played shortstop at Northridge High School for two seasons, starting since his sophomore year in 2018. As a sophomore, Wright led the team in batting average and hits.
