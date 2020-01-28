BILLINGS — Hayden Foltz, a Pocatello, Idaho, native, has signed a national letter of intent to play outfield for the MSU Billings Yellowjackets.

"Hayden is an outstanding athlete and student," stated MSUB baseball head coach Derek Waddoups in a school press release.

Foltz played for the College of Southern Idaho and helped the Golden Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2018 JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments