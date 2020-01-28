BILLINGS — Hayden Foltz, a Pocatello, Idaho, native, has signed a national letter of intent to play outfield for the MSU Billings Yellowjackets.
"Hayden is an outstanding athlete and student," stated MSUB baseball head coach Derek Waddoups in a school press release.
Foltz played for the College of Southern Idaho and helped the Golden Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2018 JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.