BILLINGS — The baseball program at Montana State Billings has signed a pair of pitchers for the 2020-21 season.
Wayne Boone of Dana Point, California, and Keith Manby of White Rock, British Columbia, are the latest recruits to commit to the Yellowjackets.
Both will join the MSUB program in the fall.
Boone is a transfer, after spending one season at Seattle University and another at Saddleback College in California.
Manby played two seasons for Miles Community College. He pitched a complete game no-hitter for the Pioneers against nationally ranked Bismarck State.
