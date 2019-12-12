BILLINGS — Montana State Billings announced the signing of three baseball recruits for the 2020-21 season in a Thursday press release.

The Yellowjackets have signed first baseman/catcher Ethan Babcock of San Diego, catcher/first baseman/outfielder Isiah Lopez of Temecula, California, and shortstop/second baseman/third baseman Kevin Blair of Portland, Oregon.

They are the first signings for MSUB. All three will be true freshmen.

