BILLINGS — Montana State Billings announced the signing of three baseball recruits for the 2020-21 season in a Thursday press release.
The Yellowjackets have signed first baseman/catcher Ethan Babcock of San Diego, catcher/first baseman/outfielder Isiah Lopez of Temecula, California, and shortstop/second baseman/third baseman Kevin Blair of Portland, Oregon.
They are the first signings for MSUB. All three will be true freshmen.
