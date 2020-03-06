LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings split a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Friday at Saint Martin's University.

The Yellowjackets (11-5, 3-3) won the first game 15-6. The Saints (7-7, 2-4) took the seven-inning nightcap 11-7.

Tyler Detloff, Tanner Cantwell and Wyatt Setian homered and MSUB pounded out 17 hits in winning the opener. The Yellowjackets scored seven runs in the second inning.

In the second game, Saint Martin's scored five runs in the second inning and six more in the third. 

MSUB's Nathan Bloxham hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Teammates Will Riley, Cantwell, Bloxham, Thomas Rudinsky and Detloff had multi-hit games.

