BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Northwest Nazarene traded victories Friday in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Dehler Park.
MSUB took the first game 10-5 while Northwest Nazarene claimed Game 2 by a 3-2 score.
Yellowjackets starter Dylan Barkley was dominant in the opener. He scattered three hits over six innings with six strikeouts and two walks, and his only run was unearned.
Tyler Godfrey and Cooper Dulich each went 3 for 4 for MSUB, while Mitch Winter and P.J. Ausmus each drove in two runs.
Northwest Nazarene led 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh (and final) inning of the second game before Hayden Foltz ripped an RBI triple to get the Jackets on the board. A Dulich double then plated Foltz, but MSUB got no closer.
Brock Moffitt struck out eight and was perfect through six innings to get the win for the Nighthawks. Matthew Houlihan was strong for the Jackets in seven innings, striking out five without a walk.
Photos: Montana State Billings baseball hosts Northwest Nazarene
