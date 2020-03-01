MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Montana State Billings and Western Oregon baseball teams split a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader on Sunday.
After suffering a 3-2 defeat in the opener, the Jackets (10-4, 2-2) won the second game 8-5 in seven innings.
In the first game, Tyler Brandenburg stole home in the sixth inning and scored the winning run for Western Oregon (4-4, 2-2). Dylan Barkley (1-1) pitched well for the Yellowjackets, but suffered the loss in seven innings of work. Barkley allowed three runs (all earned) on six hits, walked one, and struck out a career-high 10 batters.
The Yellowjackets gained a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Daniel Cipriano was hit by a pitch to lead off and Chris Arpan hit his fourth home run of the season to left field.
In the second contest, a four-run second inning and home runs by Nathan Bloxham and Tyler Detloff helped the Yellowjackets win. Sam Muskat (3-0) pitched the three middle innings to collect his third win. Muskat allowed two earned runs on one hit, walked three, and struck out three. Hunter Roubidoux earned his first save and pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.
Bloxham went 3 for 3 at the plate with one run batted in and two runs scored. Detloff finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.