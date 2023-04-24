PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana State Billings baseball team swept its way from the bottom up to second place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings last week to earn the league's team of the week honors on Monday.

The Yellowjackets took four road wins against Saint Martin’s behind strong pitching that was backed up by plenty of production at the plate. They opened the series with 3-1 and 2-0 wins on Saturday before breaking out the bats for 13-1 and 7-4 victories on Sunday. The wins lifted MSUB from fifth place in the standings up to second place. The Yellowjackets (20-20 overall, 11-11 GNAC) are tied with Northwest Nazarene and Central Washington with a .500 conference record and hold a slim advantage with a .500 overall winning percentage.

“We played a complete game throughout the series and responded well to any adversity that the game presented,” MSUB coach Derek Waddoups said in a GNAC press release. “Saint Martin’s is a competitive and scrappy lineup and did a good job putting the ball in play. I loved our outfield play on the weekend. We did a great job of minimizing innings.”

Montana State Billings will look to build on its performances as it plays its final road trip of the regular season with five games against Western Oregon from Thursday to Saturday.