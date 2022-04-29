NAMPA, Idaho — Montana State Billings dropped both ends of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Friday at Northwest Nazarene.
NNU jumped ahead by four runs in the first inning of the opener, a 9-4 victory. Duke Pahukoa highlighted the inning with a two-run double.
Hayden Foltz hit a solo home run for MSUB in the fifth inning, and Ethan Babcock-Barrie added a solo shot in the sixth. Mason Powell went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
In the second game, Northwest Nazarene scored eight times combined in the second and third innings en route to another 9-4 win. Parker Price went 4 for 4 with a home run. Alex Salsman and Rumble Reyes also went deep.
The Jackets got homers from Mitch Winter and A.J. Wagenmann.
The Yellowjackets (22-22, 13-13 GNAC) face NNU in another doubleheader Saturday.
