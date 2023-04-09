The Montana State University Billings baseball team concluded its nonconference schedule for the regular season by sealing a series win over Colorado Christian, sweeping a doubleheader Saturday at Dehler Park.

The Yellowjackets (14-18) won in very different ways over the Cougars (10-22-1). MSUB took a comfortable victory in game one, winning 15-9 before winning 7-6 in the second game due to the walk-off heroics of sophomore Mitch Winter.

Winter led the way in both games for the Jackets. He kicked off the day by going 4 for 5 in the opener, scoring two runs and driving in four runs. Winter followed that up with his clutch hit in game two, sending a ball deep to right center for a walk-off home run, finishing 1 for 3 with three RBIs, including a sac fly.

“I just approached every at-bat the same, stayed calm, and did my thing,” said Winter in a MSUB press release. “I didn’t look at that last at-bat in game two as a walk-off attempt, I just wanted to get on base. I saw the scouting report and knew he was throwing curveballs, so I just sat waiting for it and that’s what I got.”

The two wins — and three of four against Colorado Christian — helps to get some momentum going for the Yellowjackets as they prepare for the second half of Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.

“I think this will help our guys relax a little, and just play the game,” said Yellowjackets coach Derek Waddoups in the MSUB release. “We want our guys to have fun out there. We’re a talented group that just wants to do it for the team so much that sometimes we can get in our own way. I love how we match up against the conference, especially with how our pitching staff has rounded into form the last couple of weekends. I think we have a real opportunity to make some noise the rest of the way.”

The Yellowjackets (5-9 GNAC) return to league play April 14-15 at Dehler Park, when they host Northwest Nazarene University in two doubleheaders.