NAMPA, Idaho — Montana State Billings on Saturday suffered its second consecutive doubleheader sweep against Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Northwest Nazarene.
The Nighthawks won the first game 4-3 thanks to Alex Salsman's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. MSUB was trailing by three runs in the top of the seventh before Mitch Winter tied the game with a three-run shot. Duke Pahukoa's two-run homer in the in the fifth put Northwest Nazarene up 3-0.
NNU took the second contest by a 5-2 score. The Yellowjackets jumped ahead in the top of the first on a solo homer by James Anderson, but the Nighthawks took a three-run lead by the fourth inning highlighted by a solo shot from Pajukoa in the second and a two-run single by Salsman in the fourth.
The Yellowjackets (22-24, 13-15) will return home to play a four-game series against Central Washington next week to close the regular season.
