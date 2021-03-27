MONMOUTH, Ore. — Dylan Barkley allowed two unearned runs over seven innings Saturday to help the Montana State Billings baseball team to a doubleheader split with Western Oregon.

Carson Green backed Barkley with a double and three RBIs, and Daniel Cipriano, Andrew Schleusner and Tanner Parker drove in two runs each as the Yellowjackets won the opener 18-2.

Western Oregon bounced back for a 7-1 win in game two as Nick Parr and Ryan Shipley combined to one-hit the Jackets over seven innings.

Barkley struck out nine and allowed five hits before Mason Abrath and Blake Tritch each threw a scoreless inning to wrap up the first game. Parker hit his third homer of the season and Sam Powers went 3 for 4 — scoring four times — in MSUB’s 16-hit attack.

MSUB's lone hit in the nightcap was a home run by Green, and Josh Bergman went deep for Western Oregon.

MSUB moved to 4-16 overall and 4-8 in GNAC play. Western Oregon is 6-4 and 5-3.

