BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings baseball team, winners of four of the past five Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season titles, makes its return to the diamond this weekend.
The Yellowjackets will travel to Grand Junction, Colorado, for games against New Mexico Highlands and Colorado Mesa on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Jackets, coached by Derek Waddoups, were off to an 11-6-1 start last spring when the coronavirus pandemic brought the 2020 campaign to an end.
MSUB returns nine seniors, and nine players overall from the 2019 team that won the GNAC postseason tournament and advanced to the NCAA Division II West Region championships for the first time.
Headlining the Yellowjackets is All-America first baseman Daniel Cipriano, the 2019 GNAC MVP and Newcomer of the Year. In 2020, Cipriano belted seven homers and drove in 24 runs in 18 games. Cipriano boasts a career slash line of .386/.500/.803 in 68 games.
MSUB’s pitching rotation is led by proven returners in left-hander Dylan Barkley and righties Matthew Houlihan and Brooks Zimmer.
The Jackets' home opener is scheduled for March 19 against Saint Martin's. Per a GNAC mandate due to COVID-19, no fans will be allowed at MSUB home games this spring.
