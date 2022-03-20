YELM, Wash. — With a split against Saint Martin's on Sunday, the MSU Billings baseball team earned its first Great Northwest Athletic Conference series victory of the season.
A walk-off sacrifice fly lifted the Saints to a 4-3 win in the opener, but Connor Redmond and Tyler Elliott combined to limit Saint Martin's to four hits in a 5-0 shutout victory in Game 2.
MSUB won the series, 3-1.
With the wins, MSUB improved to 13-13 and 4-4. Saint Martin's fell to 7-18, 2-6.
In the Jackets' victory, Mitch Winter hit his fourth home run of the season.
MSUB will make its conference home debut against Northwest Nazarene at Dehler Park on Friday with a twin bill starting at 1 p.m. The two teams will play another doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.
