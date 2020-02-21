BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings baseball team opens the home portion of its schedule Saturday against Colorado Mines at Pirtz Field.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday and one game on Sunday, each with a noon start time.

The Yellowjackets are 5-2 to start the season. Colorado Mines is 6-3 and received votes in the latest NCBWA national poll. MSUB is 0-3 all-time against Mines.

MSUB's Daniel Cipriano was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week on Wednesday. Cipriano, the Yellowjackets' designated hitter, went 8 for 16 with five runs, seven RBIs, two doubles and two home runs as MSUB won three of four road games in Pueblo, Colorado, last week.

Ciprianio is the reigning GNAC player of the year.

