BILLINGS — Montana State Billings announced the addition of transfer Carrington Wiggins to its men’s basketball roster on Tuesday.
Wiggins, a 6-foot-1 guard, signed with MSUB out of Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan. Wiggins averaged 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 52.6% from the floor last season.
“Carrington gives us another experienced, versatile player on the perimeter who has a scoring mentality,” MSUB coach Mick Durham said in a statement. “He's long, athletic, and with added strength will have his best basketball ahead of him.”
Wiggins is the newest member of the Yellowjackets’ 2020-21 recruiting class, which also includes transfer guards Brent Finn from Montana State in Bozeman, Man Man Baker out of Dawson CC and Eric Norton from Foothill College in California.
