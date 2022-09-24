BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and visiting Western Oregon University battled to a 1-1 tie Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.
The Yellowjackets (1-5-3, 1-2-1) led early on Kiley Sandow's goal in the 41st minute. The Wolves (4-2-2, 1-2-1) tied the match in the 67th minute on Chloe Smith's goal.
Senior Cassie Southwick assisted on Sandow's goal. It was the first assist of her MSUB career.
Sandow's goal was her first since the 2019 season.
Yellowjacket goaltender Clare Keenan had six saves.
In the men's match, visiting Seattle Pacific University scored in the 87th minute and the game also ended in a 1-1 stalemate.
MSUB was looking for its first GNAC victory.
Kolja Thomas put the yellowjackets ahead 1-0 with his first collegiate goal in the 73rd minute.
SPU's Tyler Speer scored with four minutes to play to make it 1-1.
MSUB held a narrow 10-8 advantage in shots.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.