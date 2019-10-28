Bayli Monck

Bayli Monck was a force on both sides of the ball last week for the Montana State Billings volleyball team. Monck earned GNAC volleyball offensive player of the week honors for her efforts. 

 Photo courtesy MSUB athletics

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State University Billings junior right-side hitter Bayli Monck was honored as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball offensive player of the week on Monday.

Monck tallied 46 kills, 39 digs, five blocks and eight aces in three matches as the Jackets played to a 1-2 record.

In a 3-1 victory against crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College, Monck finished with 15 kills, 14 digs and five aces.

Monck has netted a team-leading 12 double-doubles this year and has recorded a double-double in seven of the team's last nine matches. She leads MSUB in kills (235), is tied for the team lead with 23 aces, leads the team in block assists (58) and is second in digs (261).

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments