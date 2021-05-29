ALLENDALE, Mich. — Montana State Billings senior Beau Ackerman placed fourth in the javelin at the NCAA Division-II Track & Field Championships to claim All-American status for the second time in his career on Saturday.
On his final throw, the Glendive native launched the javelin for a toss of 231 feet, 10 inches. He was also fifth at the national championships in 2018.
“It really feels like 2018 was a long time ago,” Ackerman said in a school press release on missing the 2019 season with an injury and having the 2020 campaign canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “A lot of things have happened between now and then, and I just tried to make it back this year. Making it back to nationals and being top-five again means a lot. I wanted to place higher, but if I decide to keep throwing I think it will be good that I feel like I still have something to prove and I feel like I can do better.”
Ackerman was just short of his own school record of 233-7, which he achieved at the 2021 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on May 15. He finishes his career as MSUB’s record holder and with the second-longest javelin throw in conference history.
“I was way more nervous than usual until I got here, and I felt really good and ready to go,” Ackerman said in the release. “We were fighting a really bad head wind, but I’m happy with throwing over 230 again and happy with fourth. It was a good end to my collegiate career.”
Devoux Deysel of Angelo State won the title in the event with a heave of 247-10 on his final throw of the day.
