DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second time in his career, Montana State Billings' Beau Ackerman won the javelin at the Drake Relays.
Competing on Friday at Drake Stadium, Ackerman beat 11 other competitors with a throw of 216-3 to claim the title. The senior also won the event in 2018.
Also representing the Yellowjackets was Isaiah Girard, who had a successful showing with a third-place finish in the high jump on Friday. Girard cleared a height of 6-6¾.
The rest of the Yellowjackets were in Helena over the weekend competing at the Trudnowski Open hosted by Carroll College. Carson Jessop won the 5k, bursting across the line in a personal-best time of 15:45.53.
Mason Schram won the 100-meters with a time of 11.13. Payden Lynn took the javelin to highlight the performance by the men’s throwers, as he posted a toss of 171-2.
Kendall Lynn won the women's triple jump with a season-best mark of 35-8.
