PORTLAND, Ore. — Brendan Howard and Zharon Richmond of Montana State Billings were named to the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team on Tuesday.
Howard, a sophomore forward, was picked for the second team while Richmond, a junior forward, was named honorable mention.
Howard finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 2 in the GNAC in scoring at 20.3 points per game and sixth in rebounding at 7.1 per game. The Great Falls High product had five double-doubles in a row during a stretch through November and December.
Richmond, a product of Billings Skyview, missed the first eight games of the season but finished the year second on the team and seventh in the GNAC at 19.5 points per game. He also led MSUB and was fifth in the conference with 7.2 rebounds per game.
Alaska guard Shadeed Shabazz was named the GNAC player of the year and newcomer of the year, and shared the league’s defensive player of the year award with Harry Cavell of Seattle Pacific University.
Grant Leep from SPU was named coach of the year and Shaw Anderson also from SPU was named freshmen of the year.
