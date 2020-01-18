CHADRON, Neb. — Brenna Beckett of Montana State Billings was a double winner Saturday at the Chadron State Open indoor track meet.

Beckett placed first in the long jump (16-8.5) and triple jump (35-3.25). Her mark in the long jump was a season best, while her triple jump distance was a personal best.

Teammate Mariah May placed fourth in the shot put with a person-best throw of 37-5.

On the men's side, Ase Ackerman (mile), Ronald Venema (3K) and Forrest Cross (shot put) notched thirds for the Yellowjackets.

MSUB's men and women are scheduled to compete next Saturday at the Myrle Hanson Open, hosted by Black Hills State, in Spearfish, South Dakota.

