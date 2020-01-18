CHADRON, Neb. — Brenna Beckett of Montana State Billings was a double winner Saturday at the Chadron State Open indoor track meet.
Beckett placed first in the long jump (16-8.5) and triple jump (35-3.25). Her mark in the long jump was a season best, while her triple jump distance was a personal best.
Teammate Mariah May placed fourth in the shot put with a person-best throw of 37-5.
On the men's side, Ase Ackerman (mile), Ronald Venema (3K) and Forrest Cross (shot put) notched thirds for the Yellowjackets.
MSUB's men and women are scheduled to compete next Saturday at the Myrle Hanson Open, hosted by Black Hills State, in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.