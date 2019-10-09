BILLINGS —The GNAC Cross Country Preview meet scheduled for Friday at Amend Park has been cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions.

Montana State Billings, the host school, made the announcement on Wednesday.

The Yellowjackets will next host and compete at the GNAC Championships on Oct. 26 at Amend Park.

