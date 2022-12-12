PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins earned his second straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award Monday.
Wiggins averaged 22 points per game in a 1-1 week for the Yellowjackets. He led the team in scoring in both games, finishing with 21 points in a 96-76 win over Providence and 23 points in a 74-73 overtime loss to crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College. He had six assists and a steal vs. UP and six boards vs. RMC.
Saint Martin’s junior guard Anjel Galbraith received GNAC women's basketball player of the week honors after she flirted with a triple-double in a 101-60 win over Thurston County rival Evergreen State. Galbraith finished with 30 points, to go with five rebounds, nine assists and seven steals.
