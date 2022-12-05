PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins was honored as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week on Monday.
Wiggins led the Yellowjackets to their first sweep of the Alaska road trip since 2019 and the first by a GNAC squad since 2020.
In the victories, Wiggins averaged 19.5 points, four rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals.
The GNAC women's basketball player of the week was Samantha Bowman of Central Washington, who led the Wildcats to a pair of home wins by averaging 21 points and 16 boards per contest.
