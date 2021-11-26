ABERDEEN, S.D. — A fourth-quarter comeback effort by the Montana State Billings women's basketball team fell short Friday, as host Northern State claimed a 76-63 victory at the Dacotah Bank Classic.
The Yellowjackets, who trailed by as many as 20 points, got the deficit down to seven in the closing minutes. NSU held on despite not making a field goal in the fourth quarter, settling for 12 free throws.
Taryn Shelley completed her second double-double of the year, leading the Yellowjackets (5-3) with 12 rebounds while adding 13 points, three blocks, and two assists. Cariann Kunkel made 8 of 16 field goals en route to a team-high 18 points, and Shayla Montague also reached double figures with 10 points.
Danielle Zahn led MSUB with six assists, while Aspen Giese finished with seven points, two rebounds, and an assist in nine minutes off the bench. Kortney Nelson chipped in six rebounds and five points.
