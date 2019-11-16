TEMPE, Ariz. — The Montana State University Billings triathlon team wrapped up its fall schedule Saturday at the NCAA Championships at the Putan Canyon Recreation Area.
Madisan Chavez finished all three legs of the race in 1 hour, 17 minutes, 47 seconds to claim 21st place among Division II entries. Madalyn Terwilliger finished just outside of qualifying time for the run, but completed bike loop 2 in 1 hour, 9 minutes, 5 seconds. Both were competing in the championships for the first time and raced their fifth and final triathlon of the fall schedule.
MSU Billings did not have enough participants to earn a team score.
